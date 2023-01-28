Pandya & Co fall as Kiwis draw 1st blood

PTI

Jakarta, January 27

Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell conjured up fluent half-centuries before the spinners choked the hosts as New Zealand outplayed India by 21 runs in the opening T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here today.

Asked to bat first, opener Conway continued his purple patch with a 35-ball 52 while Mitchell smashed a 30-ball unbeaten 59, including a last-over thrashing of Arshdeep Singh for 27 runs, to power the Black Caps to a challenging 176/6.

The Kiwi bowlers, led by Mitchell Santner (2/11) and Michael Bracewell (2/31), then spun a web around the home batters to restrict India to 155/9 in 20 overs.

India had a disastrous start to their chase with both Ishan Kishan (4) and Rahul Tripathi (0) getting dismissed by the third over. Suryakumar Yadav (47), however, looked in good touch as he picked up six boundaries and two sixes in his knock.

With the pitch offering grip and turn, New Zealand’s spinners controlled the proceedings keeping it flat and mixing the length even as Pandya unleashed a drive over extra cover to ease the pressure.

Brief scores: New Zealand: 176/6 in 20 overs (Mitchell 59*, Conway 52; Sundar 2/22); India: 155/9 in 20 overs (Sundar 50, Yadav 47; Santner 2/11).