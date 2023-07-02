Panghal, Nitu miss out on berth in Asiad squad

PTI

New Delhi, July 1

World Championships bronze medallist boxers Deepak Bhoria (51kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) were today named in the Indian men’s boxing team for this year’s Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, after undergoing assessment.

Reigning Asian Games champion Amit Panghal will, however, not be able to defend his crown as he once again finished behind Deepak in the assessment. The experienced Shiva Thapa will represent the country in the 63.5kg category.

Last year’s Worlds bronze medallist Parveen Hooda (57kg), CWG bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Arundhati Chaudhary and Preeti Pawar joined star boxers Nikhat Zareen (51kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) in the women’s team for the continental event.

Two-time world champion Nikhat and Lovlina had automatically qualified for the Asian Games by virtue of reaching the final of the World Championships in March.

Reigning women’s world champion Nitu Ghanghas, who had jumped from 48kg to 54kg, couldn’t make the cut as she was pipped by Preeti Pawar in the 54kg class. Nitu had jumped categories as the 48kg division doesn’t feature in the Olympics and Nikhat has already sealed a berth in the 51kg division.

Squad

Men: Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Sachin Siwach (57kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Sanjeet 92kg, Narender Berwal (+92kg)

Women: Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Arundhati Chaudhary (66kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg)

Elorda Cup: Boxers take 5 medals home

Astana: India ended their campaign at the Elorda Cup boxing tournament with five medals after Vijay Kumar, Sushma, Keisham Sanjit Singh, Neema and Sumit clinched bronze in their respective categories here today. In the 81kg category, Sushma lost 0-5 to this year’s World Championships bronze medallist Fariza Sholtay of Kazakhstan in their semifinal. PTI