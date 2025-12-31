Panipat Panthers build a balanced and fearless squad at KCL Auction

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Panipat Panthers walked away from the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) auction with a well-rounded squad that blends star power and young promise, setting the foundation for an exciting campaign ahead.

Leading the charge is Ankit Jaglan, the franchise's highest-bid player, who was secured for Rs 9.8 lakh. Known for his impact and match awareness, Jaglan will play a central role in anchoring the Panthers' ambitions this season. Further strengthening the raiding department are Narender Kandola (Rs 7.2 lakh) and Meetu Sharma (Rs 7 lakh), both expected to add consistency and firepower to the attack, according to a press release from KCL.

The Panthers have also invested smartly in depth and balance, bringing in players like Deepanshu Khatri and Ashish Narwal at Rs 4.8 lakh each, while a strong supporting cast, including Sahil Deswal, Neeraj Kumar, Sagar, Vicky, and emerging talents such as Vishal N Kumar and Priyanshu, completes a squad built for intensity and endurance.

Speaking on the team's approach, the Panipat Panthers owner, Joginder Saini, said, "Our focus at the auction was clear, and that was to build a team that reflects courage, balance, and hunger. We believe this squad has the right mix of experience and young energy to make Panipat proud in the KCL."

Head coach Randeep Dalal echoed the confidence in the squad, stating, "We were very deliberate with our selections. Each player fits a role we needed, and together they form a unit that can adapt to different match situations. I'm excited to work with this group and bring out their best."

Expressing his excitement after being the top pick, Ankit Jaglan said, "I'm grateful to Panipat Panthers for the faith they've shown in me. I look forward to contributing and giving everything on the mat for the team and our fans."

With a squad that combines strategic experience and fresh talent, Panipat Panthers now turn their focus to preparation, ready to take the mat with confidence and determination as the Kabaddi Champions League season approaches. (ANI)

