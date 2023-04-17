Pankaj Mukheja stuns Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in shooting trials

PTI

Bhopal, April 16

Pankaj Mukheja won his second match in two days, emerging victorious in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event at the national selection trials after getter the better of Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar here today.

He had won the T3 (third) trials of the same event on Saturday. In the T4 gold medal match, Pankaj overcame local favourite Tomar 16-12 to come out on top.

Mehuli Ghosh won the women’s 10m air rifle T4 trials with a 17-9 result against Swarnali Roy. Rajasthan’s Bhavesh Shekhawat claimed the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol T4 trials.