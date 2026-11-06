Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Pant set to miss third India A Test against New Zealand A, availability for Test series in doubt

Pant set to miss third India A Test against New Zealand A, availability for Test series in doubt

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:23 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Lincoln [New Zealand], November 6 (ANI): Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is set to miss the third unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A, scheduled to begin in Lincoln on Saturday, as he continues to recover from a side strain, Cricinfo reported.

Pant's absence from the India A fixture casts doubt over his availability for the upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand, beginning November 19. Pant is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, among India's Test specialists, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Ravindra Jadeja are expected to play the third India A match as part of their preparations for the Test series. Meanwhile, T20I vice-captain Tilak Varma has joined the India A squad in Lincoln as Pant's replacement.

Advertisement

Dhruv Jurel will continue to captain the India A side, which also includes seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was part of India's ODI squad until Wednesday.

Jurel is likely to take over wicketkeeping duties if Pant fails to recover in time for the Test series.

Advertisement

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna is also expected to feature in the India A fixture as he looks to regain match fitness following three weeks of rehabilitation for a hamstring strain. Although cleared to play all formats, he was not included in the ODI squad as the team management looks to keep him fit for the Tests.

According to Cricinfo, Mohammed Siraj has joined India's ODI squad in Wellington ahead of Saturday's match after missing the series opener in Auckland. Siraj was rested following his appearance in the drawn second unofficial Test against New Zealand A at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, where he took four wickets for 118 runs across 35 overs in his only innings of bowling. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts