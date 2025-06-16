DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / Panthers level ball-tampering charges against Ashwin-led Dragons

Panthers level ball-tampering charges against Ashwin-led Dragons

Tamil Nadu Premier League demands evidence          
article_Author
PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 09:01 PM Jun 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
R Ashwin. File photo
Advertisement

Allegations of ball-tampering have been levelled against R Ashwin-led Dindigul Dragons in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League by Seicham Madurai Panthers, who have been directed to present evidence for the "post-facto and speculative" charges by the event's organisers.

Advertisement

The Panthers accused Dragons of tampering with the ball by using towels "treated with chemicals" during a match at Salem on June 14.

However, it's understood that the towels in question were provided by the state cricket association to wipe the ball if it got wet. The drying was done in the presence of the on-field umpires.

Advertisement

Therefore, the TNPL has asked the Panthers to submit proof at the earliest to “substantiate” their charges.

"The allegation appears to be post-facto, speculative in nature and based solely on internal team communications without supporting evidence,” TNPL CEO Prasanna Kannan wrote in his mail, which is in PTI's possession, to the Panthers.

Advertisement

Kannan further noted that no complaint was lodged by the on-field umpires or the match referee during or after the match.

"The towels in question were TNCA-issued and equally available to both teams. The Playing Control Team—including umpires and the match referee—maintained full oversight of the ball throughout the match,” he said.

It has been learned that the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has formed an internal committee to discuss the issue.

"Should the franchise possess credible and verifiable evidence, they may submit a formal request for an Independent Commission of Inquiry by 3 pm on June 17, along with supporting material (video, photographic or testimonial)," said Kannan.

The chain of events started when Panthers CEO Mahesh S wrote to TNPL claiming “blatant” ball tampering by defending champions Dragons.

In his letter, Mahesh also asked the TNPL top-brass to conduct a probe into the source of towels.

In the match at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Dragons defeated Panthers by nine wickets.

Batting first, Panthers made 150 for 8 in 20 overs but Ashwin went wicketless, while conceding 27 runs in his four overs.

However, he made a 29-ball 49 while batting as an opener as Dragons chased down the target in 12.3 overs.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts