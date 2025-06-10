Beckenham [UK], June 10 (ANI): Roof-breaking hits, a star-studded face-off and plenty of warming up and pep talks summarised India's practice session on Monday ahead of their first Test against England, starting from June 20 with the first Test at Leeds.

Advertisement

The Test series would very well be an era-defining one in Indian cricket history, as after the retirement of two legends, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, a new-look Team India would be eyeing a fresh start in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle of 2025-27 under captaincy of newly-appointed red-ball captain Shubman Gill.

A video of players was posted on Instagram handle of the Indian cricket team with several players including skipper Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja seen in action.

Advertisement

The coaching staff, including head coach Gautam Gambhir, were also seen talking to players, guiding them as they sweat it out in nets.

Gill and Pant were among the players who did some batting practice, while Siraj and Bumrah were seen throwing down balls. The team also took part in some fielding drills led by fielding coach T Dilip.