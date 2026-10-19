Para Asian Games 2026: Ravanni Valasanaini wins bronze in Women’s 1500m T11 as India finishes Day 1 in fourth place

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 19 (ANI): Ravanni Valasanaini clinched the bronze medal in the Women’s 1500m T11 final with a personal best time of 5:41.85, adding another medal to India’s tally in the ongoing Para Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday.

At the 2022 Asian Para Games, India secured two medals in this event, with Radha Venkatesh winning gold in 5:21.45 and Lalitha Kilaka claiming silver in 5:48.85.

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India wrapped up Day 1 of the Asian Para Games in fourth place in the medal standings, securing an impressive haul of 11 medals, comprising four gold, five silver and two bronze.

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Athletics led India’s medal tally, contributing six medals, including three gold, to power the country’s strong start to the competition. Shooters opened India’s medal account with a gold and a silver, while the judokas added a silver and a bronze to the tally. Para swimming further strengthened India’s campaign with another silver medal.

India’s medal-winning performances across athletics, shooting, judo and para swimming highlighted a promising start to the Games, as the country finished the opening day in fourth place in the overall standings.

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Established stars Mona Agarwal and Nishad Kumar spearheaded India’s medal-winning campaign, while middle-distance runner Soumya and javelin thrower Rinku also clinched gold medals.

India recorded three one-two finishes, with Indian athletes claiming both gold and silver medals in shooting, athletics and javelin throw. (ANI)

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