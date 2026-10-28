Para Asian Games medalist Sachin Khilari says, “Winning gold was definitely the goal”; Sandip Sargar calls representing India his “greatest” achievement

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Para Asian Games Gold Medalist in shot put Sachin Khilari and Bronze Medalist in Javelin throw Sandip Sargar arrived at Pune airport on Wednesday morning.

Sachin Khilari clinched gold in the men's Shot Put F46 with a Games Record throw of 15.79 metres on his very first attempt, with all his throws exceeding the 15-metre mark. Meanwhile, Sandip Sanjay Sargar secured bronze in the men's Javelin Throw F42–F44/F61–F64 final with a throw of 64.48 metres, setting a new Games Record in the T44 category and scoring 1,006 points.

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Khilari expressed happiness over winning gold at the Para Asian Games 2026, saying he was thrilled to hear the national anthem and was encouraged by the good wishes of his seven-month-old daughter. He said he had targeted gold and would now focus on the upcoming World Championships.

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"I am thrilled to have won the gold medal and to have heard our national anthem there. I am very happy with my performance. I had set a target to perform exceptionally well at the Asian Games; winning gold was definitely the goal. I am also overjoyed to have received good wishes from my daughter; she has just turned seven months old, and I truly believe her good wishes helped me win this medal... I will now focus on the upcoming World Championships," Khilari told ANI.

Meanwhile, bronze medallist Sandip Sargar described representing India as his greatest achievement, expressing pride in winning a medal at the continental event. He also acknowledged the crucial role played by his family and support team throughout his journey.

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"Playing for India is the greatest thing for me... To win a bronze medal as part of such a large contingent at the Asian Games is a matter of great pride for me. My family and my support team have played a massive role throughout this entire journey," Sargar told ANI.

India concluded its campaign at the Asian Para Games 2026 with a record haul of 114 medals, including 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze, as the country's para-athletes delivered world-record performances, historic victories and podium sweeps across multiple disciplines. (ANI)

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