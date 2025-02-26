DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Para athletes laud Maharashtra government's proactive approach to inclusivity in sports

Para athletes laud Maharashtra government's proactive approach to inclusivity in sports

Sukant Kadam, Para-Badminton Player, expressed his gratitude towards the government for providing equal opportunities and support to para-athletes, empowering them to chase their dreams without any barriers, as per Sukant Kadam.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:52 PM Feb 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): The Maharashtra government has been lauded by para-athletes for its proactive approach towards inclusivity in sports. Sukant Kadam, Para-Badminton Player, expressed his gratitude towards the government for providing equal opportunities and support to para-athletes, empowering them to chase their dreams without any barriers.

"I'm thrilled to see the Maharashtra government's proactive approach towards inclusivity in sports. By providing equal opportunities and support to para-athletes, they're empowering us to chase our dreams without any barriers. This initiative is a game-changer, and I'm grateful to the Maharashtra government for their unwavering commitment to promoting para-sports," a release said quoting Sukant Kadam.

Another player, Sachin Khillari, Paralympics silver medalist, says, "The Maharashtra government has provided equal opportunities to para-athletes and able-bodied athletes everywhere, whether in cash awards or other schemes. This equal opportunity has given para-athletes the strength they need. We don't want sympathy, we want equal opportunities. And the Maharashtra government is providing us with just that. A heartfelt thank you and I am grateful to the Paralympic Committee of Maharashtra and the Maharashtra Sarkar."

Advertisement

Para athletic Mansi Joshi says, "I would like to thank CM Devendra Fadnavis sir for this. We are now at the right step. Viksit Bharat is inclusive Bharat, and this is a very right step. This will encourage more athletes from the state of Maharashtra to pursue Para sports and provide them with the backup that we, as athletes, require. This will also encourage more athletes to win medals and perform better. Furthermore, this new initiative will promote better infrastructure in the state by providing equal opportunities, opening doors for people, and moving us towards an inclusive India. This is a step in the right direction, and I would like to thank the central government and Rajya Sarkar." ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper