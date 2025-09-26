Para Athletics Worlds open with grand ceremony

The 12th edition of the World Para Athletics Championships kicked off today at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, marking the first time India is hosting this prestigious global event. Scheduled from September 27 to October 5, the championship has attracted 2,200 athletes from 104 countries, competing in 184 events — 100 men's, 83 women's, and one mixed event.

The inauguration ceremony began with a spectacular parade of nations, followed by cultural performances that showcased the vibrancy and diversity of India. The championship's official mascot "Viraaj" — a spirited young elephant with a blade prosthesis symbolising strength, optimism, and resilience — and the specially designed logo were unveiled, embodying India's rich heritage and the spirit of para athletics.

Paul Fitzgerald, head of World Para Athletics, hailed the moment as historic. "It's a historic moment, the largest para Olympics sport ever held in India. This is an important step for the development of sports. This event is about excellence but it is also about something more. Beyond its immediate physical benefits, sports can be a vehicle for physical wellbeing, tolerance and the means for raising awareness," Fitzgerald said.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya expressed India's pride in hosting the championships. "It is a matter of great pride for India to host the World Para Athletics Championships for the very first time. This event reflects our commitment to empowering para athletes and providing them with the best possible platform to shine," he said.

As the world's eyes turn to New Delhi, the championship promises not only fierce competition but also a celebration of resilience, inclusivity, and the unifying power of sport. With athletes ready to showcase their talent and determination, the event is set to inspire millions and create lasting memories for India as a host nation.