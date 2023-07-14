Para javelin thrower Antil breaks world record

New Delhi: Indian Paralympics gold medallist Sumit Antil scripted a world record in F64 javelin throw with a best attempt of 70.83m at the World Para-Athletics Championship in Paris today. Antil bettered his own record of 70.17m registered at the Indian Open National Para Athletics Championships in May last year.

New Delhi

Sindhu, Lakshya win openers at US Open

Shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Indian-American Disha Gupta 21-15 21-12, while Lakshya Sen began his men’s singles campaign with a 21-8 21-16 win over Finland’s Kalle Koljonen at the US Open Super 300 here on Tuesday. B Sai Praneeth lost to world No. 7 Li Shi Feng in three games.

BELLEVILLE EN BEAUJOLAIS

Tour de France: Spain’s Izagirre wins Stage 12

Spain’s Ion Izagirre of the Cofidis team won the 12th stage of the Tour de France, a 169-km rollercoaster trek from Roanne today. France’s Mathieu Burgaudeau was second and American Matteo Jorgenson took third place. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey. Agencies