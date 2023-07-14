Para javelin thrower Antil breaks world record

New Delhi: Indian Paralympics gold medallist Sumit Antil scripted a world record in F64 javelin throw with a best attempt of 70.83m at the World Para-Athletics Championship in Paris today. Antil bettered his own record of 70.17m registered at the Indian Open National Para Athletics Championships in May last year.
New Delhi
Sindhu, Lakshya win openers at US Open
Shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Indian-American Disha Gupta 21-15 21-12, while Lakshya Sen began his men’s singles campaign with a 21-8 21-16 win over Finland’s Kalle Koljonen at the US Open Super 300 here on Tuesday. B Sai Praneeth lost to world No. 7 Li Shi Feng in three games.
BELLEVILLE EN BEAUJOLAIS
Tour de France: Spain’s Izagirre wins Stage 12
Spain’s Ion Izagirre of the Cofidis team won the 12th stage of the Tour de France, a 169-km rollercoaster trek from Roanne today. France’s Mathieu Burgaudeau was second and American Matteo Jorgenson took third place. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Modi 1st India PM to receive France’s Grand Cross of the Legion honour
UPI enters France, to start from Eiffel Tower
Monsoon fury: Raging Yamuna floods key Delhi areas; Red Fort, schools shut; traffic affected
Flows 3m above danger level; 3 water plants shut, supply dow...
Tourists evacuated from Chandratal
PRTC bus driver’s body found
MoD clears proposal to purchase 26 Rafale Marine jets, 3 Scorpene subs
PM Modi in France, deals to figure during talks with Macron