Paralympic Committee of India unveils logo, mascot for New Delhi World Para Athletics Championship

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): The logo and mascot for the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships was launched here on Friday along with the launch of the '100 Days to Go' countdown. The event was hosted by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

A PCI release said that the newly-revealed mascot named Viraaj is a spirited young elephant with a blade prosthesis is a tribute to strength, optimism, and resilience, while the logo captures India's rich heritage, the spirit of para athletics, and the vibrancy of New Delhi as host city.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA and Chief Patron of PCI, actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut and Delhi Minister Ashish Sood were among those present.

The Chief Minister said that the national capital is honoured to host a global event that celebrates courage, ability, and human potential.

"The logo and mascot beautifully reflect the soul of India and the power of para sport. We will ensure that New Delhi 2025 becomes a landmark for inclusivity and excellence," she said.

Kangana Ranaut, MP, who is Brand Ambassador Of World Para Athletics Championships '25 said she is proud to be part of the event.

"It's not just a mascot -- it's a message. A message of confidence, strength, and representation. I am proud to be part of an event that celebrates those who inspire us with their resilience," she said.

Vanathi Srinivasan said this unveiling is a visual and emotional celebration of our para athletes.

"These next 100 days will bring India closer to history as we prepare to host the world with pride and purpose."

Paul Fitzgerald, Head of World Para Athletics said ew Delhi 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most engaging and inclusive championships ever.

"We are inspired by PCI's vision and India's energy -- and we look forward."

Devendra Jhajharia, President, PCI said the logo and mascot reflect the spirit of every para athlete -- proud, powerful, and full of possibility.

"We thank our dignitaries and the people of India as we enter the final stretch toward New Delhi 2025," he said.

The New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, scheduled for October 2025, will welcome participants from over 100 countries, making it the largest-ever para athletics event hosted in India. (ANI)

