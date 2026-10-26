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Home / Sports / Paras Dogra joins Wasim Jaffer in elite list, becomes only 2nd player to feature in 150 Ranji Trophy matches

Paras Dogra joins Wasim Jaffer in elite list, becomes only 2nd player to feature in 150 Ranji Trophy matches

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ANI
Updated At : 02:17 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 26 (ANI): Veteran batter and Jammu and Kashmir skipper Paras Dogra has achieved a major milestone in domestic cricket, becoming only the second player to feature in 150 Ranji Trophy matches, joining former India batter Wasim Jaffer in the elite list.

Dogra achieved this feat during his side's Ranji Trophy clash against Baroda on Monday in Vadodara at the Reliance Stadium.

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Dogra has been one of the most prolific run-scorers in Indian domestic cricket since the mid-2000s, building his reputation largely in the Ranji Trophy’s lower-tier teams away from the spotlight.

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His standout season came in 2012-13, when he scored five centuries in eight matches for Himachal Pradesh, including three hundreds in successive innings.

His prolific run in the domestic circuit earned him a place in the India A squad for a series of unofficial Tests against the touring West Indies A side in 2013. However, Dogra featured in just one match and had only one opportunity to bat, scoring seven runs before being bowled by Nikita Miller.

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Dogra continued to deliver consistently in the following seasons. In 2015-16, he registered the sixth and seventh double-centuries of his career in successive innings against Tripura and Services.

He finished the season with 703 runs at an impressive average of 78.11, further cementing his reputation as a dependable performer in domestic red-ball cricket.

Dogra also had opportunities in the Indian Premier League (IPL), featuring regularly for Rajasthan Royals during the 2010 season, when he played nine matches and recorded a highest score of 41.

His appearances became more limited in subsequent years, with three matches for Kings XI Punjab in 2012 and one for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2013. Gujarat Lions later acquired him at his base price of Rs 10 lakh at the IPL 2016 auction. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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