Paris Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat disqualified from World Championship for being overweight

Aman, who won a bronze at Paris Games last year, is found overweight by 1.7 kg during the weigh-in ahead of the competition in men's freestyle 57kg
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:36 PM Sep 14, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Aman Sehrawat. File photo
In a setback to the Indian wrestling contingent, Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat was on Sunday disqualified from the World Championship in Zagreb after being found overweight.

In an embarrassing development, Aman, who won a bronze at Paris Games last year, was found overweight by 1.7 kg during the weigh-in ahead of the competition in men's freestyle 57kg.

"It's unfortunate and surprising that Aman could not maintain his weight. He was overweight by 1,700 gm when he stood in the weight scale. This is not acceptable, actually. How did he get so much extra weight is beyond us," a source within the Indian contingent told PTI from Zagreb.

Aman had reached Zagreb, Croatia, on August 25 for an acclimatisation camp along with other Indian wrestlers and had enough time to make weight.

The 22-year-old Aman, who trains at the famed Chhattrasal stadium, was one of the strong medal contenders among Indians.

