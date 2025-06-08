Parkar, Auti fifties help Bandra Blasters seal T20 Mumbai League semifinal berth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): Riding on a century stand from half-centurions Suved Parkar and Vikrant Auti, Bandra Blasters booked their ticket to the semifinals of the T20 Mumbai League 2025, after overpowering MSC Maratha Royals by eight wickets in a one-sided clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, as per a release from T20 Mumbai League.

With this result, the top four line-up of the T20 Mumbai League, one of India's biggest T20 competitions, was finalised with Eagle Thane Strikers, SoBo Mumbai Falcons, MSC Maratha Royals joining the Blasters in the knockout stage.

With the Blasters chasing a modest target of 151, Parkar and Auti batted the Royals out of the game with the season's highest opening stand of 118 runs off a mere 64 deliveries. The in-form Suved was the driving force behind the partnership, emerging as the leading scorer in the tournament by plundering 76 runs from 37 balls.

The stylish right-hander dominated the Royals bowling, bringing up his half-century with a massive six. Suved's entertaining knock came to an end when he tried to pull a Yash Gadia delivery against the turn but failed to time the shot properly and Aditya Dhumal latched on to the subsequent skier at long-on.

Auti continued to torment the Royals bowlers and brought up his half-century shortly afterwards. By the time he holed out at the long-on boundary on the personal score of 56 after miscuing a Vaibhav Mali delivery, the fate of the contest was virtually decided in the Blasters' favour, who achieved the target with more than four overs to spare.

Earlier, the Royals were rocked early when Siddessh Lad edged a sharp outswinger from Dhanit Raut to the keeper. His fellow opener Sahil Jadhav tried to anchor the innings with a brisk 50 off 32 balls but perished soon after reaching his milestone. Left-arm spinner Dhrumil Matkar then dismantled the middle order, finishing with an excellent 4/26 as the Royals stumbled to a sub-par total.

The remaining fixtures of the day -- North Mumbai Panthers vs Triumph Knights MNE at DY Patil Stadium, and the double-header at Wankhede featuring Aakash Tigers MWS vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons and ARCS Andheri vs Eagle Thane Strikers -- will determine the standings in the points table.

The semifinals will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on June 10, followed by the grand finale on June 12 at the same venue. (ANI)

