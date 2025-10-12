DT
Parthsarthi, Tavish clinch U16 titles at Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship

Parthsarthi, Tavish clinch U16 titles at Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship

ANI
Updated At : 04:55 PM Oct 12, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Top seed Parthsarthi Mundhe and eighth seed Tavish Pahwa emerged as champions in the U-16 categories of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship 2025 at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Saturday, as per a release from Fenesta Open.

In the Girls' U-16 Singles final, Parthsarthi was made to fight hard before defeating Shreeniti Chowdhury 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 in an intense three-setter.

She raced through the opening set without conceding a game, but Shreeniti responded impressively in the second to level the match. In the decider, the top seed showed nerves of steel after trailing 2-4, winning the next four straight games to seal the title in one hour and 57 minutes.

Meanwhile, in the Boys' U-16 Singles final, Tavish Pahwa produced a composed performance to beat Mannan Ashok Agarwal 6-2, 6-3 in straight sets. Tavish dictated the rallies with consistent baseline play and crucial service breaks in both sets. Mannan fought back in the second, but Tavish's steady shot selection and mental strength saw him through to clinch the title in straight sets.

Supported by DCM Shriram Ltd., and held under the aegis of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA), the Fenesta Open continues to serve as a vital platform for India's most promising junior tennis talents.

Jensi Kanabar stunned top seed Padma Priya Rameshkumar 6-2, 6-2 to lift the Girls' U-14 Singles title. The second seed played brilliantly from the start, breaking Padma's serve thrice in each set and maintaining her composure throughout to get a victory.

In the Boys' U-14 Singles final, Harsh Marwaha produced another upset, defeating fifth seed Aarav Mulay by 6-2, 6-2 in straight sets. Harsh broke Aarav's serve two times in the first set and again twice in the second, showing strong return games and superior court control.

Earlier, Tavish and Prakaash Sarran defeated Mannan Ashok Agarwal and Om Ramesh Patel (Seed 3) 1-6, 7-5, 10-6 in a thrilling Boys' U-16 Doubles final. In the Girls' U-16 Doubles final, Parthsarthi and Akansha Ghosh overcame Sanmitha Harini Lokesh and Deepshika Vinay Agamurthy 6-2, 7-6 in straight sets.

In the Boys' U-14 Doubles final, Kaustubh Singh and Vivaan Mirdha defeated Rhunmaan Mahesh and Arjun Manikandan 7-6, 6-1 to claim the title. The Girls U-14 Doubles final saw Padma Priya Rameshkumar and Shazfa SK beat Aniha Gavinolla and Zoha Qureshi 6-3, 6-2 in straight sets.

Besides the prestigious titles, the winners in the junior categories were also awarded kit allowances, while the winners and runners-up in the U-16 and U-14 singles events received tennis scholarships worth Rs 25,000 each. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

