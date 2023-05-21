Parul Chaudhary wins steeplechase title in New York

PTI

New York, May 20

India’s Parul Chaudhary won the women’s 3000m steeplechase event at the Track Night NYC here for her first title of the season. The 28-year-old, who is currently training in the USA, won the race in a time of 9 minutes, 41.88s seconds. Her personal best is 9:38.09, which she had clocked during the World Championships last year.

Lili Das was third in the women’s 1500m in 4:15.23 at the World Athletics Continental Tour bronze level event.

Chaudhary had set the national record in the women’s 5000m at the Sound Running Track Festival, a World Athletics Continental Tour silver level event, in Los Angeles earlier this month.