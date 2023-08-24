Parul enters steeplechase final

Parul Chaudhary became only the second Indian female athlete to qualify for the final round of a track event as she finished fifth in her 3000m steeplechase heat. The 28-year-old clocked a personal best time of 9 minutes, 24.29 seconds. Chaudhary’s earlier personal best was 9:29.51. The top five finishers in each of the three heats qualified for the final. Lalita Babar, also a steeplechaser, is the only other Indian woman to have qualified for the final of a track event at the Worlds. Babar, who still holds the national record of 9:19.76, had finished eighth in 2015.

El Bakkali on spot

Olympics gold medallist Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco claimed his second consecutive World Championships title in the men’s 3,000 metres steeplechase. The 27-year-old held off world record holder and Olympics silver medallist Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia to win in 8:3.53 and then laid down in the water hazard in celebration on a humid night. agencies