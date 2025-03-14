Past irrelevant for Delhi Capitals as they eye maiden WPL title after two runners-up finishes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): After narrowly missing out on the Women's Premier League (WPL) title twice, the Delhi Capitals will go all out for their 'third time is the charm' moment when they take on Mumbai Indians in their third consecutive final on Saturday at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals, led by Meg Lanning, are coming after having won five and lost three out of eight league stage matches. They finished on top to earn a direct spot in the final.

Speaking about playing in a third consecutive final and about the team's campaign this season, Lanning said, as per a DC press release, "It is really irrelevant what has happened in the past, even what is happened in the round games this year. They do not count for anything. It is about performing tomorrow night. We are excited about the opportunity that we have given ourselves to go out there and play our best game for the tournament."

"I think throughout the whole year we have had different people step up at different times. I do not feel like we rely on one or two players, and that gives us a lot of confidence heading into tomorrow's game. No matter whose night it is, we will be able to deliver and really put Mumbai under pressure," she added while addressing the media in a press conference on the eve of the big game.

When asked about her opening partner Shafali Verma's form in the season, Lanning said, "She has been excellent for us. She has got herself some really nice starts with the bat. She looks like she has been really enjoying her cricket. A big smile on her face a lot of the time, which is always a good sign. She has a very important part of our team, on and off the field. I have really loved seeing her do well, and no doubt she has got big innings in her for tomorrow night."

Shafali is DC's leading run-getter this year and overall fourth, with 300 runs in eight innings at an average of 42.85 and a magnificent strike rate of 157.89. She has slammed one half-century and her best score is 80*.

Speaking about her experience in India playing for the Delhi Capitals, Lanning said, "I have thoroughly enjoyed being part of the WPL and the Delhi Capitals. It is an incredible competition and it is unique in a lot of ways. But what has not changed for me is how competitive I am and how much I want to win. So that has never left me regardless of what game I am playing or which team I am playing for. I want to contribute and make as many runs as I can to help the team win."

Lanning has had a solid season this time and is the fifth-highest run-getter with 263 runs in eight matches at an average of 37.57 and a strike rate of 117.93, with three half-centuries and the best score of 92.

Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in the Final of WPL 2025 on March 15, Saturday. (ANI)

