Pat Cummins scripts history with 6/28 in WTC final

London [UK] June 12 (ANI): Australia skipper Pat Cummins etched his name into the record books with a sensational spell of fast bowling, claiming 6/28 against South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Thursday at Lord's.

Advertisement

With this performance, Cummins not only helped Australia bowl out South Africa for a paltry 138, giving them a crucial 74-run first-innings lead, but also achieved multiple historic milestones.

Cummins became only the eighth-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Test cricket, reaching the 300-wicket mark in just 68 matches.

Advertisement

This feat also included his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Speaking after bundling the Proteas, Cummins reflected on the performance and the records, saying, " It's great, got some family as well here, which is nice. Came out after lunch with them looking good and bowled well. Pretty happy to have a decent lead at the moment. It's way more than I could have asked for, for any fast bowler 300 is a big number, niggles, injuries and played for a long time, so pretty happy. When the ball is soft, it's easier to bat but it still feels like the odd ball is nipping, feel we bowled well."

Advertisement

In achieving this fifer, Cummins broke a 33-year-old record held by England's Bob Willis, who had the best bowling figures by a captain at Lord's with 6/101 against India in 1992. Cummins now holds that record with his 6/28, setting a new benchmark at the iconic venue.

Moreover, Cummins created another unique record, becoming the only Aussie captain in fact, the only captain in general with a five-wicket haul in an ICC tournament knockout and final.

Under his captaincy, Cummins has now claimed 15 wickets across ICC finals and knockout matches, highlighting his ability to rise to the occasion when it matters most. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)