Sydney [Australia], August 28 (ANI): Australian captain Pat Cummins voiced his support for calls urging proper medical treatment and continued family access for former Pakistan captain and ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, backing an appeal signed by 22 former international cricket captains.

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Imran's health has been a topic of massive scrutiny in Pakistan over the last few weeks, with his sons demanding proper health care for the legendary cricketer and former PM. Last week, the country's Supreme Court ordered that he be shifted to Islamabad's Shifa Hospital. But he was taken to state-run PIMS and returned to prison just after his check-up. His sisters and sons have made serious allegations about the court order violation, demanding that Imran be allowed to see his personal doctor.

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Twenty-two former international cricket captains wrote a letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, renewing their appeal for medical treatment of former ODI World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan. It was a follow-up to a previous letter 14 captains had written back in February, which received no reply from the Pakistan government.

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Now, Pat Cummins reposted a video from The Grade Cricketer featuring former Australia captain Greg Chappell discussing Imran Khan's situation. Sharing the video, Cummins voiced his support for the appeal by former international captains, saying he hopes the court-ordered medical assessment proceeds, family visits continue, and that Khan is treated with dignity.

"Adding my support here to GC and the other former international captains. I hope the court-ordered medical assessment be allowed to run its course, and that family visits continue. I hope Imran Khan is treated with the dignity anyone deserves," Cummins said.

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Notably, the letter to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, was signed by Michael Atherton, Alex Blackwell, Allan Border, Michael Brearley, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, Alastair Cook, Michael Gatting, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Lee Germon, Adam Gilchrist, David Gower, Kim Hughes, Nasser Hussain, Clive Lloyd, Arjuna Ranatunga, Andrew Strauss, Dilip Vengsarkar, Steve Waugh and John Wright. (ANI)

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