Patidar, bowlers keep RCB in playoffs race

Bengaluru, May 12

Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowled and fielded brilliantly to beat Delhi Capitals by 47 runs and keep their IPL playoffs hopes alive.

Having managed 187/9 after a blazing half-century by in-form Rajat Patidar, RCB bowled out a lacklustre DC for 140 in 19.1 overs.

Patidar (52 off 32 balls) and Will Jacks (41 off 28 balls) added 88 for the third wicket in a little under nine overs.

But Yash Dayal (3/20) and Cameron Green (1/19) were brilliant with their lengths as none of the Delhi batters save stand-in skipper Axar Patel (57 off 39 balls) made a mark.

“Great game. We have found form. Couldn't win initially but we were still in the hunt. We needed to come and take early wickets and we did that,” said Green, who was named the Player of the Match. “The wicket was amazing, there was something in for everyone,” he added.

GT hoping for miracle

Ahmedabad: Having endured their toughest season yet, the 2022 edition winners and last year’s runners-up Gujarat Titans are hoping for a miracle to make the playoffs this year, pacer Umesh Yadav said.

The Shubman Gill-led side is languishing in the bottom half of the table, needing to win their remaining two matches of the league stage and hoping for other results to go their way.

“Definitely, there are a lot of possibilities,” Yadav said on the eve of their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, who have already qualified for the playoffs. “The plan is to play our game and try and win both the (remaining) games. If we try to win by a good margin... even Gill says he has seen miracles happening with this team. We are trying our best,” Yadav added.

