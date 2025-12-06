"Patience pays dividends": RCB head coach Malolan on WPL 2026 auction

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Malolan Rangarajan spoke on his team's outing in the recent Women's Premier League (WPL) auction ahead of 2026 season, saying that "staying patient" during the auction "paid dividends" and expressed happiness with the fact that the team got the exact type of players that they needed.

Advertisement

RCB, the 2024 WPL champions, added twelve players at the WPL Auction 2026, including England fast bowler Lauren Bell (INR 90 Lakhs), Australian all-rounder Grace Harris (Rs 75 Lakhs), South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk (Rs 65 Lakhs) and Australian top-order batter Georgia Voll (Rs 60 Lakhs), along with Indian players Pooja Vastrakar (Rs 85 Lakhs), Arundhati Reddy (Rs 75 Lakhs) and Radha Yadav (Rs 65 Lakhs).

Advertisement

Speaking on JioHotstar, Malolan said, "Patience pays dividends, that sums up our entire auction approach. We stayed patient while big money was spent early. Our preparation was crucial. We knew exactly what type of players we needed and how to build our squad. I am very happy with the players we've brought into our team."

Advertisement

Malolan also said that the team wanted to get back Aussie spinner Sophie Molineux, the team's 'Player of the Match' in their 2024 triumph against Delhi Capitals, but she did not register for the auction, and the team focused on improving their "winning combination" rather than going for a big overhaul.

"We wanted Sophie Molineux back, but she did not register for the auction. We focused on improving our winning combination rather than making major changes. Our goal was building the best bowling attack while maintaining batting power. With Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry already in the team, adding Nadine de Klerk and Grace Harris gives us more options. Pooja Vastrakar and Arundhati Reddy provide bowling flexibility and batting depth too. We wanted a good fielding side, and I'm happy with our picks, but the real proof will come on the field," he added.

Advertisement

Speaking on getting Indian pacer Pooja Vastrakar, who has 58 wickets in 72 T20Is and can also chip in quick and useful runs with the bat, Malolan said that a "fully fit" Vastrakar brings great value to any team.

"She is currently rehabbing at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, and our information suggests she could be ready in the next few weeks. With WPL still a month away, we have enough time to get her match-ready. Arundhati Reddy is another excellent addition, a World Cup winner, a top fielder, and a bowler who can deliver in all phases. She is also a great character to have in our team, so we are very happy with these signings," concluded Vastrakar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad:

Lauren Bell (INR 90 Lakhs), Pooja Vastrakar (Rs 85 Lakhs), Grace Harris (Rs 75 Lakhs), Arundhati Reddy (Rs 75 Lakhs), Nadine de Klerk (Rs 65 Lakhs), Radha Yadav (Rs 65 Lakhs), Georgia Voll (Rs 60 Lakhs), Linsey Smith (Rs 30 Lakhs), Dayalan Hemalatha (Rs 30 Lakhs), Prema Rawat (Right-to-Match, Rs 20 Lakhs), Gautami Naik (Rs 10 Lakhs), Prathyoosha Kumar (Rs 10 Lakhs), Smriti Mandhana (retained), Richa Ghosh (retained), Shreyanka Patil (retained) and Ellyse Perry (retained). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)