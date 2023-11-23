 Pause, rewind, reset : The Tribune India

Pause, rewind, reset

New format, new beginnings as India’s young T20 stars face first real test vs Australia

Pause, rewind, reset

Suryakumar Yadav is going to lead a bunch of talented youngsters, including the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal. BCCI



PTI

Visakhapatnam, November 22

Suryakumar Yadav will have to put behind the disappointment of a World Cup final defeat while leading a sprightly bunch of youngsters against a strong Australian side in a five-match T20I series, starting here tomorrow.

With just around 96 hours of turnaround time from the World Cup to the next series, it hardly leaves Suryakumar any chance of introspection as he gets ready to play his favourite format.

“It is difficult it will take time, it can’t be that you wake up next morning and you forget everything what happened. It was a long tournament. We would have loved to win it,” said Suryakumar.

Keeping the T20 World Cup in mind, the games we are going to play till then are very important. My message to them (younger players) is very clear: be fearless and do whatever it takes to help the team. —Suryakumar Yadav, India captain

Traditionally, the pitches are very good for batting over here. So any opportunity we get on a slowish wicket with a bit of spin is an opportunity for someone to put their hand up and show what they can do. —Matthew Wade, Australia captain

As the captain of the side, he will not only want to win the series but also check out some of the best young Indian exponents of the shortest format, who will be on trial for next year’s ICC T20 World Cup in June and July in the Americas (the West Indies and the USA).

The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Jitesh Sharma have all made their international debuts in the past few months but their first real test will be against a strong Australian T20I side, which will have some of their World Cup heroes like opener Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, leg-spinner Adam Zampa and former skipper Steve Smith in its ranks.

But Wade won’t put any pressure on star opener Head to feature tomorrow, especially after a long-drawn ODI World Cup. “We will see how he is feeling. There won’t be any pressure from us for him to play the first T20I, but he will definitely feature at some point in the series,” he said.

Then, there are IPL performers like Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Ellis, Tim David to name a few. This Aussie side looks formidable under Matthew Wade, who will be leading them in the series.

Rinku has been pretty impressive in his short India stint so far and ditto for Jaiswal, Tilak and Mukesh Kumar, while Jaiswal, despite his debut in Hangzhou, will have to wait for his turn in presence of Ishan Kishan.

Having played mediocre attacks of West Indies, Ireland and some of the minnows at the Asian Games, it will be a trial by fire for these youngsters. They would like to make an impression in whatever chances they get during this series and the two ensuing ones involving South Africa (away) and Afghanistan (home).

The Australian pace attack comprising Kane Richardson, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott and left-armer Jason Behrendorff, is way better in terms of quality compared to what they have faced till now in their very short but eventful T20I careers.

There are 11 T20Is that India play before the IPL, which will be a two-month affair before the Men in Blue hit the T20 World Cup mode.

How interim coach VVS Laxman works around the batting order will be interesting as someone like Shubman Gill is bound to comeback for the series against South Africa and there would be too many options at the top-order.

It is expected that Ruturaj Gaikwad and either Jaiswal or Ishan Kishan will be opening the batting, keeping the right-left combination in mind. Unlike the ODI team, the T20I side has a bevy of left-handers, in fact seven of them — Jaiswal, Kishan, Tilak, Rinku along with all-rounders Axar Patel, Shivam Dube and

Washington Sundar.

