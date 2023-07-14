Pay parity in ICC events for men and women

Durban, July 13
Men’s and women’s teams competing in International Cricket Council (ICC) events will receive equal prize money, the sport’s governing body said today. The decision was announced at the ICC’s annual conference here.
“This is a significant moment in the history of our sport and I am delighted that men’s and women’s cricketers competing at ICC global events will now be rewarded equally,” ICC Chairman Greg Barclay said.
Australia won the women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year and took home $1 million in prize money while runners-up South Africa received $500,000. In contrast, the England men’s team received $1.6 million after winning the T20 World Cup in November last year while losing finalists Pakistan got $800,000.
Big share for India
The BCCI reaffirmed its status as the financial powerhouse of world cricket as the ICC unanimously passed the revenue distribution model.
It is expected that the Indian board will annually earn $230 million from the $600 million pot for the next four years. The England and Wales Cricket Board is set to receive approximately $41 million and Cricket Australia will get around $38 million. — Agencies
