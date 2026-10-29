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Home / Sports / PBG Ducati Legacy Racing announced ahead of ISRL season 3

PBG Ducati Legacy Racing announced ahead of ISRL season 3

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ANI
Updated At : 12:47 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI): Ducati is set to make its competitive debut in the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) in season 3, with sports entrepreneur Punit Balan and motorsport specialist Pranav Bakre joining hands to launch a franchise named PBG Ducati Legacy Racing, according to a press release.

Bakre has joined Balan as co-owner of the franchise, which will compete with Ducati's off-road motorcycles, including the Desmo450 MX unveiled in India during the previous season's finale in Calicut. The team has also announced plans to introduce the upcoming Desmo250 MX, which is yet to be unveiled.

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The development marks a new step in Ducati's entry into India's off-road racing segment, with the Italian manufacturer moving from showcasing its motocross programme to backing a team in the competition.

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Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said the company was committed to the partnership and saw the ISRL as a platform to expand its off-road motorsport presence in the country.

Ducati's participation also adds to the involvement of automotive manufacturers in the league, where brands are increasingly associating themselves with individual franchises.

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Punit Balan, who heads the Punit Balan Group, has investments across multiple sports. His partnership with Bakre brings together sports franchise ownership and specialist experience in superbikes and performance motorsport.

Speaking about the venture, Balan said the team would focus on building a competitive franchise and supporting young riders.

Bakre said race preparation, machinery and team support would be central to the franchise's approach in the upcoming season.

Eeshan Lokhande, co-founder and Director of ISRL, said Ducati would become the third major automotive brand to participate in the league, reflecting growing industry interest in the competition.

India is one of the world's largest two-wheeler markets, but professional off-road motorcycle racing remains a developing segment. The participation of established manufacturers and private investors could help expand the sport's visibility and create opportunities for Indian riders to compete on international-standard machinery.

PBG Ducati Legacy Racing will now begin preparations for season 3 of the ISRL. Details of its rider line-up and competitive plans were not included in the announcement. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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