PBKS' Arshdeep Singh reveals his favourite IPL match

ANI
Updated At : 03:15 PM Jun 01, 2025 IST
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 1 (ANI): Ahead of his side's Qualifier two clash against Mumbai Indians (MI), Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh opened up on his favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) match, of taking four wickets against the five-time champions in a high-scoring match-up against Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2023 season.

It would be now or never for Shreyas Iyer as his in-form PBKS, which topped the league stage with nine wins in 13 completed games, will be aiming to bounce back from a crushing eight-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Qualifier one to book their place in the title clash against RCB at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Speaking on JioHotstar and Star Sports, Arshdeep named the 2023 clash against MI his favourite match, during which while defending 215 runs, he broke the back of MI's batting with a spell of 4/29. The standout moment from the spell included breaking Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera's middle stump in half on two successive balls.

"When I made my debut for the first time. But the best match, what I feel, was against the Mumbai Indians in Wankhede. MI were chasing some 220-odd runs, and I finished with four wickets, and we won the game. So, it is very close to my heart," he added.

Arshdeep spoke on handling pressure, saying that he feels good to be trusted by his team during pressure situations, and the responsibility is enjoyed.

"And at that time, I try not to feel the pressure and enjoy the moment, and bring good results for the team. It does not happen on a few occasions, but I try not to let it affect me, and when I get a chance in the next match, I do my best and win matches for the team," he added.

"And in this season, I'm looking forward to helping Punjab win their first title in IPL and create a legacy for Punjab Kings in the coming years by doing well for them," he concluded.

In 15 matches for PBKS, Arshdeep has taken 18 scalps at an average of 24.11 and an economy rate of 8.62, with the best figures of 3/16. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

