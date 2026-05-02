Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 2 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) assistant bowling coach Trevor Gonsalves outlined the team's approach for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, saying that they aim to maintain their momentum through a "fearless" brand of cricket.

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Punjab Kings have chased 200+ totals thrice in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. Their most notable chase was when they hunted down the Delhi Capitals' 265-run target with seven balls remaining. PBKS currently sit atop the IPL 2026 points table with six wins and a no-result in eight matches.

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Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the GT match, Gonsalves emphasised the team's commitment to an aggressive, fearless style of cricket, highlighting their intent to play differently and attack without hesitation.

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"I think we play a different brand of cricket compared to what we see the others playing. It's fearless. We go all out at it," he said.

While PBKS' batting has fired, their bowlers have conceded 200+ totals five times in the tournament so far. In their last match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), they lost the contest despite scoring 222 in the first innings as RR chased it down in 19.2 overs.

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However, Gonsalves defended his bowling unit, saying conditions favour batters and the Rajasthan Royals simply performed better on the day. He added that the team has addressed its shortcomings and highlighted their strong overall record, including scoring 250 in another match.

"We know cricket is mostly more heavier in favour of the batsmen. Everyone is saying that we did not do a good job with the bowling unit but I don't see it like that. It's just that on that day, RR (Rajasthan Royals) played a little bit better. Yes, there are a few things we could have done. We have mended it. It's the 8th match and we have just gone down once. And you shouldn't forget that in that other match (against DC) we scored 250 also," the coach said.

He further backed his claim by stressing on the minimal changes made by the team in their lineup.

"If you see, we haven't made any changes in the last 7 or 8 games. Except for the last game that we played. There was a mix of good and bad performances in the team, making many people come up with many theories about bringing a change or two in the team. But that's where we are trying to play fearless cricket by indicating to the boys that we are backing them," he said.

Turning his attention to the pitch conditions, Gonsalves expressed optimism about the playing surface for tomorrow's game.

"I just had a look at the wicket and this was actually the real look of the wicket that we got to have compared to what it was yesterday and the other days. It does look like a better track. However, we are expecting a little bit bounce on it due to black soil," the coach said.

"We have played GT before. We know exactly what they are coming in with and what change they could probably be bringing in. And at the same time, we are working on our aspects where we are going back again to how we played them earlier. And If you remember, the last time we played GT, we got them out quite quickly," the coach added while commenting on the strategy for Sunday's game. (ANI)

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