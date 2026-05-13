PBKS, co-owner Preity Zinta speak out against "misinformation" about alleged indiscipline from players amid mid-season slump

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 13 (ANI): Amid a mid-season slump that has witnessed Punjab Kings (PBKS) lose four matches in a row, the franchise co-owner Preity Zinta called for "verified voices and media professionals" to "exercise responsibility" and not spread misinformation.

Advertisement

Zinta's post comes after PBKS lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday, marking their fourth loss in a row after a seven match unbeaten run which spanned six wins and a no result. Amid this slump, there have been media reports about a lack of discipline, be it off the field or while training, on the part of players.

Advertisement

Quashing these reports and claims, Zinta warned that the "deliberate spreading of fake narratives about the team and its players will not be taken lightly".

Advertisement

"There's a difference between criticism & calculated misinformation. Healthy debate around the game is welcome, but the deliberate spread of fake narratives to damage individuals, the team, or the brand should not & will not be taken lightly. I urge everyone including verified voices & media professionals to exercise responsibility before amplifying unverified information. Thank you," posted Zinta on her official X handle.

There’s a difference between criticism & calculated misinformation. Healthy debate around the game is welcome, but the deliberate spread of fake narratives to damage individuals, the team, or the brand should not & will not be taken lightly. I urge everyone including verified… https://t.co/yeqbsTwLBd — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 12, 2026

PBKS also issued a similar statement urging everyone to "verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction".

Advertisement

"Criticism, banter, and opinions are part of sport. Fake stories and made-up narratives for cheap engagement are not. We urge everyone to verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction," the franchise posted.

Criticism, banter, and opinions are part of sport. Fake stories and made-up narratives for cheap engagement are not. We urge everyone to verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction. — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 12, 2026

Last four matches have been pretty bad for PBKS, especially with a ball in hand. Against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Mullanpur, they failed to defend a target of 223 runs. In the next match against Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) at Ahmedabad, their batting display was poor, scoring just 163/9, which was chased down with four wickets and a ball in hand. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Hyderabad, their top-order failed during a chase of 236 runs, and they fell 33 runs short at 202/7. Once again their poor bowling was a highlight as after putting 210/5 at Dharamshala, they failed to defend this total against Delhi Capitals (DC).

In their recent losses, their catch drops, poor fielding, and expensive bowling economy rates have played a huge part in their downfall. Once the table toppers, they are now at fourth with six wins, four losses and a no result, giving them 13 points.

Their next match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at Dharamsala becomes extremely crucial in making sure they stay in the top four. With the five-time champions now eliminated, the 2025 runners-up would be hoping that the bottom dwellers do not spoil their campaign further. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)