PBKS' Glenn Maxwell likely "out of the tournament" after suffering fractured finger

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 30 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is likely out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season this year after suffering a fractured finger, reported ESPNCricinfo on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk Stadium, his PBKS and Aussie teammate Marcus Stoinis confirmed that the veteran broke his finger while training before the team's previous match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and added that he is likely "out of the tournament."

In place of Maxwell, PBKS brought in all-rounder Suryansh Shedge and, after opting to bowl first, named just three overseas players in the playing eleven.

Advertisement

"It is very unfortunate that he's got a fractured finger," skipper Shreyas Iyer said at the toss. "To be honest, we have not decided about the replacements yet so far but we are pretty strong in our team's mindset and what we have outside of our playing XI. We have got a variety of players who can win you matches. So we are going to stick to that as much as possible."

Stoinis also confirmed Maxwell's fractured finger. "Unfortunately, Maxi's broken his finger," he told the broadcasters ahead of the match.

Advertisement

"He broke it just before the last game at training. He did not think it was too bad, but it ended up getting pretty bad. He had scans, and yeah, the results were not great. So, unfortunately for Maxi, I think it's likely he is out for the tournament," he added.

Maxwell has had a poor run in the tournament with the bat, scoring just 48 runs in six innings with the best score of 30 and taking four wickets with his off-spin. During the match against KKR, he scored seven in eight balls. He was bought for Rs 4.2 crore during the mega auction last year.

PBKS is currently fifth on the points table with five wins, three losses, and no results. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)