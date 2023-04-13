PBKS look to crack GT code

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 12

Punjab Kings return to their home ground after a mixed run on the road. After a five-run victory against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, Punjab suffered their first loss of the season away to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

They return to the PCA Stadium, where they began their campaign with a win against Kolkata Knight Riders, for a face-off against defending champions Gujarat Titans.

Despite Punjab’s changing fortunes, two players have stood out with their consistent performances -- opener Shikhar Dhawan and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Captain Dhawan has led from the front, scoring 225 runs in three matches. He scored 86 not out off 56 balls against Royals, while his unbeaten 99 off 66 balls against Hyderabad impressed even Sunrisers coach Brian Lara, with the former West Indian great calling it one of the best T20 innings he has witnessed.

After posting 190-plus totals in the first two games, Punjab’s batting lineup was blown away by Sunrisers’ bowlers, with Dhawan doing the bulk of the scoring. While Punjab’s top-order has scored the majority of the runs, with opener Prabhsimran Singh and Bhanuka Rajapaksa scoring a half-century each, their middle-order has failed to fire.

With Liam Livingstone, who is returning from a knee injury, seen training at the nets, the English allrounder could soon take the field. The explosive batter’s return to the team augurs well for Punjab.

In the bowling department, new-ball bowler Arshdeep has been getting early breakthroughs for Punjab, though he has been a bit costly. Their options in the pace department have also opened up with South African Kagiso Rabada joining the side after fulfilling international duty. In his absence, Australian Nathan Ellis has proved handy, winning the Player of the Match for his four-wicket haul against Rajasthan.

Gujarat also come into the match after a morale-crushing loss against Kolkata, who rode Rinku Singh’s six fest to an unlikely victory. Gujarat, who like Punjab have also registered two wins from three games so far, will look to bounce back quickly from the shocking loss. Fortunately, they will have Hardik Pandya back at the helm. Pandya missed the previous match due to illness. In his absence, Rashid Khan led Titans and almost took the team to victory with a hat-trick.