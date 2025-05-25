"PBKS should be concerned about their bowling": Anil Kumble ahead of IPL playoffs

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Following Punjab King's (PBKS) loss to Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League clash on Saturday, former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble said that the former should be concerned about their bowling.

Sameer Rizvi saw his team home with an unbeaten 58 off 25 balls studded with three fours and four sixes as the DC chased the target of 207 with three balls to spare at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

Punjab Kings have already qualified for the playoffs and are sitting at the second spot with seventeen points.

Speaking at the PBKS bowling, Kumble said, "Yes, PBKS should be concerned about their bowling. We have seen that on display. Other than Arshdeep and without [Harpreet] Brar to an extent... we don't know what happened to Chahal [who missed the game]. It's certainly worrying. And with Marco Jansen not being there for the playoffs, this is a worry," Kumble said on ESPNcricinfo's Time Out show.

Coming to the match, DC won the toss and opted to bowl first. Half-century from skipper Shreyas Iyer (53 in 34 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and a quickfire cameo from Marcus Stoinis (44* in 16 balls, with three fours and four sixes) guided PBKS to 206/8.

Mustafizur Rahman (3/33) and spinners Vipraj Nigam (2/38) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/39) excelled with the ball for DC.

DC got off to a solid start a 55-run stand between Rahul (35 in 21 balls, with six fours and a six) and Faf Du Plessis (23 in 15 balls, with two fours and a six). Nair (44 in 27 balls, with five fours and two sixes) stiched a partneship of 62 runs with Sameer (58* in 25 balls, with three fours and five sixes) to make the work easier.

Later, Sameer and Tristan Stubbs (18*) also put on a 53-run stand to win the game with six wickets in hand. Sameer got the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

