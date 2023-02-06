PCB again threatens to pull out of World Cup in India

Karachi: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi has reportedly told BCCI secretary Jay Shah that his country wants to host the Asia Cup and if the tournament is moved out, Pakistan will not send its team for the ODI World Cup in India.
Tejaswin beats former world champ to win high jump gold
High jumper Tejaswin Shankar beat former world champion Donald Thomas of the Bahamas to gold in an event here. The 24-year-old cleared 2.26 metres.
ISL: Bengaluru back in playoffs contention
Bengaluru FC moved back into sixth place after earning their first ever victory over ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League. The 2-1 win was built on Javi Hernandez’s opener in the 77th minute and Roy Krishna’s goal in stoppage time. It was the Blues’ fifth victory on the trot.
SAFF: India held to goalless draw by Bangladesh
After a fabulous start to their SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship campaign, India were held to a goalless draw by Bangladesh. It was a close contest from the opening exchanges, with India creating more chances despite a deluge of midfield traffic. Agencies
