PCB announces 17-member squad for Tri-Series, Asia Cup; Salman Agha to lead; Babar, Rizwan dropped

PCB announces 17-member squad for Tri-Series, Asia Cup; Salman Agha to lead; Babar, Rizwan dropped

ANI
Updated At : 01:00 PM Aug 17, 2025 IST
Islamabad [Pakistan], August 17 (ANI): Salman Agha has been named Pakistan's captain for the upcoming T20I tri-series and Asia Cup scheduled to take place in the UAE from 29 August to 28 September, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 17-member squad on Sunday.

Pakistan batter Babar Azam and wicketkeeper/batter Mohammad Rizwan have been dropped from the side for both series. Azam, despite being the second-highest run scorer in the shortest format, has not found a place in the squad.

Following the West Indies ODIs, where the previous captain scored only 56 runs in three games, with a high score of 47, Babar was left out.

Left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman, who suffered a hamstring injury during the T20I series against West Indies, has been named in the squad. Saim Ayub, after being the highest run scorer against the West Indies in the recently concluded T20 series, has also found a spot in the team.

All-rounder Hasan Nawaz has been rewarded for his 112 in three matches against West Indies, as he has also been included in the squad. Pacer Naseem Shah, despite being the highest wicket-taker in the West Indies series, has dropped from the side.

Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead the pace attack along with Haris Rauf, Mohammad Waseem Jnr and Salman Mirza. Abrar Ahmed will lead the spin attack along with Mohammad Nawaz, Sufyan Moqim, and Khushdil Shah.

The tri-series, featuring Afghanistan, Pakistan and the UAE, will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from 29 August to 7 September.

The eight-team ACC Asia Cup T20I tournament will be staged in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from 9 to 28 September. Pakistan are placed in Group 'A' alongside India, Oman and UAE.

17-member squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

