Home / Sports / PCB announces schedule for three-match T20I series against Australia

PCB announces schedule for three-match T20I series against Australia

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:45 PM Jan 14, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule for Australia's T20I tour of Pakistan later this month.

The three-match T20I series scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, will take place on 29, 31 January and 1 February, as per the PCB website.

The series serves as crucial game time for both sides ahead of the all-important ICC Men's T20I World Cup 2026, where Pakistan are placed in Group A and Australia in Group B.

This will also be Australia's third trip to Pakistan since March-April 2022, when they played a three-match Test and ODI series followed by a solitary T20I. They also played three of their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches in the country.

Most notably, for Australia, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Tim David are all in their recovery periods, while Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi is also sidelined due to an injury sustained while featuring in the Big Bash League.

Sumair Ahmed Syed, COO of the PCB, welcomed the touring side and highlighted the series as a marquee event for Pakistan's cricket fans.

"We are excited and look forward to hosting Australia for the three-match T20I series here in Lahore. The tour marks a blockbuster beginning of the year for Pakistan Cricket fans and I urge them to turn out in numbers during the series to support both the teams as they put final touches to their T20 World Cup preparations, " Syed said.

Pakistan came off a draw in their T20I series in Sri Lanka, while Australia secured a stunning 4-1 win in the Ashes Test series against England. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

