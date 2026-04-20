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Home / Sports / PCB ban Dasun Shanaka for one year after Sri Lankan cricketer opts out of PSL, later joins IPL

PCB ban Dasun Shanaka for one year after Sri Lankan cricketer opts out of PSL, later joins IPL

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ANI
Updated At : 10:45 PM Apr 20, 2026 IST
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Karachi [Pakistan], April 20 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has banned Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for one season after the player opted out of the ongoing PSL season with Lahore Qalandars and joined the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR).

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The PCB, in a statement, said that Shanaka's withdrawal from the PSL constituted a clear breach of "Player Registration terms" and the "Tripartite Agreement". The statement said that the cricketer will not be eligible to participate in season 2027 of the PSL.

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"Following a comprehensive review of the recent contractual developments involving Dasun Shanaka and the Lahore Qalandars, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued its final determination regarding the player's eligibility for future editions of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL)," the statement said.

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"The review concluded that the player's unilateral withdrawal from the tournament on March 21, 2026, constituted a clear breach of both the Player Registration terms and the Tripartite Agreement. The findings indicated that the withdrawal was made on grounds not recognised within the existing contractual framework. Effective immediately, Dasun Shanaka has been declared ineligible to participate in the next edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 12), scheduled for 2027," the PCB said.

Rajasthan Royals on March 23 announced Shanaka as the replacement for Sam Curran, who sustained an injury and subsequently was ruled out of the Indian Premier League 2026 season.

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Notably, PCB's decision regarding Shanaka follows shortly after the board imposed a two-season ban on Zimbabwean fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani. Muzarabani had withdrawn from his contract with Islamabad United to take up an opportunity with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2026.

The PCB also noted Dasun Shanaka's apology. Shanaka expressed "deep regret" and offered his "sincere apologies" to PSL fans.

"I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the PSL and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of PSL, and the wider cricket community. The PSL is a prestigious tournament, and I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions. To the loyal fans of Lahore Qalandars, I am truly sorry for letting you down," he said.

Shanaka also clarified that at the time of his opting out of the PSL, he had no intention of joining any other league, hoping that he would return to the PSL with "renewed dedication."

"I must clarify that at the time I withdrew from the PSL, I had no intention of joining any other tournament. I have the greatest respect for Pakistani Fans and have always enjoyed my time in Pakistan. I hope to return to the PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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