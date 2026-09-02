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Home / Sports / PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi defends Pakistan’s Test squad shake-up, calls decision “essential”

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi defends Pakistan’s Test squad shake-up, calls decision “essential”

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ANI
Updated At : 11:47 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Karachi [Pakistan], September 2 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi defended the drastic changes made to the Test squad during the ongoing England series, calling them “essential”, according to Geo News.

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Pakistan made major changes to their Test set-up ahead of the third and final Test against England from September 9, replacing almost half of their squad and releasing head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul following heavy defeats in the first two Tests against Three Lions, according to Cricinfo. The changes come after Pakistan suffered a 194-run defeat in the second Test, allowing England to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. In the first Test, Pakistan had lost by an innings margin.

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PCB released seven players from the squad, including Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad after the loss at Lord's. In their place, Pakistan have brought in five uncapped players along with Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal, who have a combined experience of just 10 matches. The five uncapped players added to the squad are Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah. The PCB also roped in Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke, who are part of Pakistan's white-ball coaching set-up as head coach and bowling coach, respectively.

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According to Geo News, Naqvi said the decisions taken during the England tour were necessary. He added that he was also looking into issues beyond the team’s performance, but said it was not the appropriate time to discuss matters unrelated to cricket.

PCB have been met with categorical criticism from former Pakistan cricketers, fans and analysts alike.

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However, Naqvi brushed aside the criticism, saying he had never shied away from scrutiny and telling his detractors to compare Pakistan’s rankings before he assumed office. While admitting that the team’s Test performances have been disappointing, he highlighted the progress made in white-ball cricket during his tenure.

"I have never been afraid of criticism, and I never will be. Those who say cricket has been destroyed since I came — look at what the rankings were before," he said as quoted by Geo News. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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