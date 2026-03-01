PCB fines Naseem Shah $ 72,000 over post targeting Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz

Lahore [Pakistan], March 30 (ANI): In a strict action, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has fined pacer Naseem Shah USD 72,000 for a social media post slamming Punjab chief minister Maryam Nawaz for attending the Pakistan Super League (PSL) opener despite PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi having earlier announced that the tournament will be held behind closed doors, according to ESPNcricinfo.

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Two days after issuing him a show-cause notice, the PCB confirmed that Naseem was fined PKR 2 crore (around USD 72,000).

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Last week, Mohsin Naqvi had announced that the tournament would be held without spectators as Pakistan looks to conserve fuel amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

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However, several high-profile figures attended the PSL opening match. Maryam Nawaz--daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and niece of current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif--was seen arriving at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, where she interacted with attendees and players from both Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen. She arrived at the Gaddafi Stadium with a security entourage that comprised several cars.

Naseem Shah's account quote-tweeted a post from the PCB media handle, asking, "Why is she treated like the Queen at Lord's?" The post, however, was deleted within minutes and replaced with another message claiming his account had been hacked and had since been recovered.

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A statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board said a three-member disciplinary committee conducted a hearing earlier today. The statement adds that during the proceedings, Naseem Shah issued an unconditional apology and terminated his social media manager.

The PCB added that the manager has been blacklisted and barred from working with any players under its jurisdiction.

"Whilst noting the unconditional apology tendered, Naseem is found to have breached various clauses of his Central Contract and a fine of PKR 2 crores has been imposed," the PCB statement reads.

"The PCB remains committed to upholding professional standards, contractual obligations and the integrity of the game," the statement added. (ANI)

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