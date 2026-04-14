PCB imposes ban on Blessing Muzarabani for two years over PSL withdrawal amid IPL switch

Lahore [Pakistan], April 14 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has handed a two-year ban to Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani from Pakistan Super League (PSL), ruling him out of the competition until 2029 after he withdrew from Islamabad United despite being signed, opting instead to take up a deal with Kolkata Knight Riders for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

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The PCB accused the bowler of "a fundamental failure to honour agreed-upon commitments" and of undermining the "professional framework of the league".

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"The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reaffirmed its commitment to the highest standards of professional conduct and the sanctity of contractual agreements within the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL). Following a thorough disciplinary review, the PCB has announced that Zimbabwean cricketer Blessing Muzarabani is declared ineligible to participate in the next two (2) editions of the HBL PSL, effective immediately. This decision stems from a fundamental failure to honour agreed-upon commitments, an action that undermines the professional framework of the league," as per a statement from PSL.

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In a statement regarding the sanctions, the PSL emphasised that the integrity of the HBL PSL depends on the consistent and ethical behaviour of all participants.

"Professionalism in franchise-based leagues requires participants to act with transparency and consistency. Entering into a conflicting engagement while a prior binding agreement subsists represents a departure from the expected standards of the game. Such conduct, if left unaddressed, erodes the reliability of dealings and the confidence that franchises, regulators, and stakeholders place in professional engagements."

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Muzarabani was signed by the PSL in the week following the auction as a replacement for Shamar Joseph, after he and Islamabad United mutually agreed to part ways. Muzarabani was brought in on similar terms, with a contract worth PKR 11 million (approximately US$40,000).

However, Muzarabani is not the only player to have agreed terms in the Pakistan Super League before opting for the IPL. Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka had also signed with Lahore Qalandars, but was later snapped up by Rajasthan Royals as an injury replacement for Sam Curran.

Muzarabani has played two matches for KKR this season and picked a four-for against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), but hasn't played a game since April 2. (ANI)

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