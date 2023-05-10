PCB opposes Asia Cup venue shift to Sri Lanka

Karachi: Pakistan’s cricket officials have opposed the shifting of this year’s Asia Cup to Sri Lanka and are seriously mulling boycotting the continental tournament if their proposal is not accepted by the Asian Cricket Council.
Ahmedabad
IWL: Gokulam Kerala seal quarterfinal spot
Defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC maintained their unbeaten record in the Indian Women’s League football tournament by sailing past Mata Rukmani FC 9-0 here today. Nepalese international Sabitra Bhandari scored four goals.
London
Everton and Forest boost survival hopes
Everton pulled off a stunning 5-1 win at Brighton and Hove Albion to move out of the relegation zone with three games remaining in the EPL. Nottingham Forest then sent Southampton to the brink of relegation with a 4-3 win that also lifted them out of the bottom three. Leicester City lost 5-3 at Fulham to end the day third from bottom. Agencies
Karnataka decides today; will BJP govt break 38-year jinx?
No party re-elected since 1985
Arson, rioting in Pakistan as Rangers whisk away ex-PM Imran from court
Arrest legal: HC; linked to land fraud, says govt
Fate of 19 candidates to be sealed today
1,972 polling stations set up | 8,000 security personnel to ...