PCB opposes Asia Cup venue shift to Sri Lanka

Karachi: Pakistan’s cricket officials have opposed the shifting of this year’s Asia Cup to Sri Lanka and are seriously mulling boycotting the continental tournament if their proposal is not accepted by the Asian Cricket Council.

Ahmedabad

IWL: Gokulam Kerala seal quarterfinal spot

Defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC maintained their unbeaten record in the Indian Women’s League football tournament by sailing past Mata Rukmani FC 9-0 here today. Nepalese international Sabitra Bhandari scored four goals.

London

Everton and Forest boost survival hopes

Everton pulled off a stunning 5-1 win at Brighton and Hove Albion to move out of the relegation zone with three games remaining in the EPL. Nottingham Forest then sent Southampton to the brink of relegation with a 4-3 win that also lifted them out of the bottom three. Leicester City lost 5-3 at Fulham to end the day third from bottom. Agencies