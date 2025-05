PCB postpones PSL amid rising India-Pakistan tensions

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 9 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday evening that the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been postponed, citing the "worsening of the situation" at the India-Pakistan border.

Less than 24 hours ago, the PCB had announced that the remaining eight fixtures would be shifted to the UAE, without mentioning the dates or venues. The Pakistan board revealed that the decision to postpone the nation's premier T20 tournament was taken after receiving advice from the Pakistan Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif.

"The last 24 hours have seen a worsening of the situation on the LOC. The decision to postpone has been taken pursuant to advice received from the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif," PCB said in a statement.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been suspended for a week due to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that the new tournament schedule will be announced in due course after consultations with the government and the stakeholders.

With henious Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan had resorted to original escalation and India had responded by precise strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Pakistan is now resorting to escalation, which is being replied to effectively by the Indian Defence Forces. (ANI)

