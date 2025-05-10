DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / PCB postpones PSL amid rising India-Pakistan tensions

PCB postpones PSL amid rising India-Pakistan tensions

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday evening that the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been postponed, citing the 'worsening of the situation' at the India-Pakistan border.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:01 AM May 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 9 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday evening that the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been postponed, citing the "worsening of the situation" at the India-Pakistan border.

Less than 24 hours ago, the PCB had announced that the remaining eight fixtures would be shifted to the UAE, without mentioning the dates or venues. The Pakistan board revealed that the decision to postpone the nation's premier T20 tournament was taken after receiving advice from the Pakistan Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif.

"The last 24 hours have seen a worsening of the situation on the LOC. The decision to postpone has been taken pursuant to advice received from the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif," PCB said in a statement.

Advertisement

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been suspended for a week due to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that the new tournament schedule will be announced in due course after consultations with the government and the stakeholders.

With henious Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan had resorted to original escalation and India had responded by precise strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Advertisement

Pakistan is now resorting to escalation, which is being replied to effectively by the Indian Defence Forces. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper