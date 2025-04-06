The PCB on Saturday strongly denounced the alleged use of inappropriate remarks against Pakistan players by a group of Afghan spectators during the third ODI against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Two spectators of Afghanistan origin were later ejected from the ground following the Pakistani team's complaint.

Pakistan lost the match by 43 runs to suffer a 0-3 whitewash in the one-day series. The tourists had lost the five-match T20 series 1-4.

“When anti-Pakistan slogans emerged, cricketer Khushdil Shah stepped in and urged the spectators to refrain. In response, the Afghan spectators escalated the situation by using further inappropriate language in Pashto,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

In the past there have been incidents of clashes between Pakistani and Afghan spectators at different grounds when both countries have played against each other.

It may be recalled that Ibrahim Zadran had used the presentation ceremony of the 2023 World Cup match against Pakistan to denounce the deportation of his countrymen by Pakistan.

The PCB also cleared the fitness concern surrounding opener Imam-ul-Haq. Imam had retired hurt after sustaining a blow on his face, caused by an accidental throw from a New Zealand fielder in the third over of Pakistan's run-chase.

He underwent a CT scan at the Tauranga Hospital and was diagnosed with a mild concussion. However, he was declared fit to fly back home with the team.