Home / Sports / PCB retains core selection panel, clarifies role of coaches, captain in team selection

PCB retains core selection panel, clarifies role of coaches, captain in team selection

ANI
Updated At : 12:05 AM Jun 13, 2025 IST
Lahore [Pakistan], June 12 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has put to rest speculation about major changes to its men's selection committee, confirming that four out of the five members will continue in their roles. The panel will still include Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Aaqib Javed, and former umpire Aleem Dar, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The only adjustment involves Usman Hashmi, who has been appointed as the new data analyst, replacing Hassan Cheema. However, unlike Cheema, Hashmi will not hold voting rights and will serve purely in the selection committee.

Reports of a complete overhaul had gained momentum recently, prompting the PCB to release an official statement refuting such reports. Interestingly, the statement also hinted at a more inclusive approach moving forward--suggesting that both the head coach and the captain of each format would now be consulted in the team selection process.

"The selection committee is bound to discuss with the head coach and captain of respected formats before finalising the team," the statement said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

When the selection committee was originally formed in October, the PCB had withdrawn voting rights from both the captain and coaching staff, a move that led to significant discontent. Jason Gillespie, who was the Test coach at the time, openly criticized the decision, saying he had been reduced to a "match-day analyst" and that the role no longer aligned with what he had agreed to. Gillespie, along with white-ball coach Gary Kirsten, left his post shortly thereafter.

The decision to retain the committee largely as is somewhat surprising, considering the frequent reshuffling that has defined Pakistan cricket's recent past. Since August 2021, a staggering 26 individuals have served as selectors for the men's national team.

Pakistan's next assignment will be a T20I series in Bangladesh, scheduled for July. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

