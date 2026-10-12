PCB shifts President’s Trophy matches after emergency announced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar [Pakistan], October 12 (ANI): Amid political turmoil over Pakistan's federal government's announcement of an emergency in Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shifted the ongoing first-class President's Trophy Grade 1 matches out of Peshawar and Abbottabad to venues in Sheikhupura and Lahore, as reported by Cricinfo.

The move comes after Islamabad imposed a state of emergency and governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which was under PTI rule.

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The emergency was announced after presidential approval of recommendations submitted by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s federal cabinet.

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This season’s President’s Trophy matches have been held across four cities, with Islamabad and Rawalpindi being the other two venues.

Matches in Islamabad and Rawalpindi will continue as scheduled, with the sixth round beginning on Monday. However, fixtures originally scheduled at Imran Khan Stadium in Peshawar and Abbottabad Cricket Stadium have been moved to new venues from October 14.

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Ghani will face Hyderabad Kingsmen Academy at Rana Naveed Academy in Sheikhupura, while Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited will take on Oil and Gas Development Company Limited at LCCA Ground, adjacent to Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The current round is the penultimate round of the league stage. According to Cricinfo, LCCA Ground will also host the final-round match between Markhor IT Solutions and Pakistan TV, while Hyderabad Kingsmen Academy will face State Bank of Pakistan at the National Cricket Ground in Islamabad. The Diamond Club ground is the other venue being used in the city.

The final round of matches has been postponed by a day and will now begin on October 19. (ANI)

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