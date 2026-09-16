DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / PCB to decide Rizwan, Imam fate after NCCIA probe into alleged dressing-room leaks

PCB to decide Rizwan, Imam fate after NCCIA probe into alleged dressing-room leaks

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:22 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Lahore [Pakistan], September 16 (ANI): Experienced Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq are set to await the findings of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) considers their next course of action amid an inquiry into alleged dressing-room leaks, according to Geo News.

The NCCIA is conducting a forensic examination of the mobile phones of Rizwan and Imam after the devices were handed over by the PCB as part of the investigation, the sources told Geo News.

Advertisement

Investigators are examining messages, contacts and other digital information from the phones, while social media claims concerning alleged leaks from the Pakistan dressing room are also being looked into.

Advertisement

The initial examination of the mobile phones reportedly did not reveal anything significant, although further forensic analysis is continuing at the NCCIA headquarters in Islamabad, according to Geo News.

The investigation is also examining the financial dealings of the two players, including their bank accounts and transactions before and after Pakistan's Test series against England. Investigators are expected to trace the source and destination of funds if any suspicious transactions are identified.

Advertisement

Rizwan and Imam appeared before the NCCIA in Lahore earlier this month and were questioned over the alleged leaks.

The NCCIA is expected to submit its findings to PCB officials once the forensic examination is completed, after which the board will decide the fate of the two players.

Rizwan has also submitted a written response to the NCCIA seeking clarification over the reasons for his summons and asking why his mobile phone has not yet been returned.

The PCB has maintained that it would not comment on the ongoing inquiry. No final finding against either player has been announced.

The developments came after Pakistan's disappointing Test series against England, where they suffered an innings-and-103-run defeat in the first Test before losing the second match at Lord's by 194 runs.

Following the Lord's defeat, the PCB took emergency measures and released seven players, including Rizwan, Imam, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Owais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad. Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also released.

Earlier, the PCB had sought a written explanation from a selection committee member over the inclusion of Rizwan and Imam in the Test squads for the West Indies and England tours. The board issued a formal notice on August 31, referring to a June 2 selection meeting, according to Geo News.

Rizwan, 34, has represented Pakistan in 47 Tests, 103 ODIs and 106 T20Is. He reportedly contacted the PCB before appearing before the NCCIA and travelled from London to Islamabad after being dropped from the squad. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts