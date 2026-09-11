PCB to reintroduce Kookaburra balls in first-class cricket from 2026-27

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 11 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to reintroduce Kookaburra balls in the country's first-class cricket system from the 2026-27 domestic season, replacing Dukes balls used in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and President's Trophy over the last two seasons, according to Cricinfo.

The PCB believes the switch back to Kookaburra will help bridge the gap between domestic first-class and Test cricket. The decision has also been influenced by concerns that first-class matches have increasingly favoured bowlers on pitches offering grass and moisture.

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The Dukes ball, known for its harder and more pronounced seam, generally provides seam bowlers with lateral movement in the air and off the surface for longer than the Kookaburra.

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While that assistance benefits fast bowlers, there have been concerns that excessive help from the Dukes may have prevented Pakistan's domestic pacers from developing their skills to their full potential, particularly ahead of the transition to international cricket.

According to the report, the majority of first-class matches in the upcoming season scheduled in northern cities such as Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Abbottabad, where conditions are traditionally more favourable to seam bowling; the PCB expects the Kookaburra to create a better balance between bat and ball.

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The move is also aimed at giving batters more time at the crease and helping them develop their techniques. The change could consequently provide spinners with a greater role in domestic first-class cricket.

Pakistan had used Kookaburra balls in domestic first-class cricket from 2019 until the end of the 2023-24 season. Dukes balls, previously used during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, were reintroduced for the 2024-25 campaign as Pakistan sought to revive its fast-bowling culture.

The switch coincided with Jason Gillespie's appointment as Pakistan's red-ball head coach. Pakistan subsequently hosted Bangladesh in a two-Test series in Rawalpindi on grassy pitches but lost the series 2-0, suffering their first Test defeat and series loss against Bangladesh, according to Cricinfo.

A Test defeat to England in Multan in the following series then prompted a major change in Pakistan's approach, with the team moving towards turning pitches and subsequently playing Tests and limited-overs cricket on surfaces offering significant assistance to spinners.

Pakistan's first-class season begins on Saturday with the opening round of the President's Trophy. (ANI)

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