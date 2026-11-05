PCI President Devendra Jhajharia, coach Satyanarayana hail PM Modi’s interaction with para-athletes, express confidence for LA 2028

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Devendra Jhajharia and India’s para-athletics head Coach KR Satyanarayana, on Thursday, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for encouraging para-athletes and supporting the growth of para-sports in the country, expressing confidence that India would deliver a strong performance at the 2028 LA Paralympic Games.

PM Modi interacted with members of India's Asian Para Games 2026 contingent at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi, congratulating the para-athletes on their historic performance in Aichi-Nagoya, where India secured fourth place with a record 114 medals.

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Speaking to ANI, Devendra Jhajharia said PM Modi's interaction boosted para-athletes' morale, crediting government initiatives and improved facilities for India's progress at the Asian Para Games. He expressed confidence that India would deliver a historic performance at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics, citing preparations that began three years ago.

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"Whenever the PM meets our para-athletes, it fills them with great enthusiasm. He congratulated them today and appreciated their performance. For the first time, India stood fourth in the medal tally. He spoke really well that in 2010 India won just one Gold medal in Asian Para Games while in 2026 we won 30 Gold medals. See how India has transformed. Target Olympic Podium Scheme, Khelo India Para Games, and the enhancement of facilities at the NSCI Training Centre, we have won these medals. I thank PM Modi once again for the morale-boosting of para-athletes today. He told them that they have made the 140 crore Indians proud," he said.

“As far as LA is concerned, we will perform amazingly well. We started the preparations 3 years ago. That time has long gone when we used to say that we are preparing for the Olympics just 6 months before it. Today, PM Modi is working with a sense of dedication to athletes and providing them with facilities. Our para-athletes will give a historic performance in LA," he added.

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Meanwhile, Satyanarayana also credited PM Modi with raising the profile of Paralympic sports and bringing greater recognition to para-athletes, while expressing confidence that India would improve on its previous Paralympic medal tally of 29 medals at the 2028 LA Games, with several athletes potentially winning multiple medals.

"I was meeting the PM for the sixth time. Looking at his energy, I was really happy. I had first met him in 2016 after the Rio Paralympics. Due to him, Paralympic sports became huge and athletes started being respected in the country. It felt great to meet PM Modi today. He appreciated everyone in his address. He also spoke of preparations for the 2028 Paralympics. He said that we would have full support of the Govt...It was my dream to have a push for school programs. Govt of India has connected school program in sports. I am happy to see the team of PM Modi working together. PM spoke to the point to the athletes," he said.

"Athletes want respect. PM honoured them today. They are getting respect across the country through media and social media...India won 29 medals in last Paralympic and we will go up to 35 and we will more of Gold medals. In LA, several of our athletes are likely to win double medals. Sports is a teamwork," he added.

India finished the Asian Para Games 2026 with 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze medals, surpassing its previous best of 108 medals at the 2022 Hangzhou edition. The country's contingent comprised 168 para-athletes, significantly fewer than the 309 who represented India at the previous Games.

The campaign featured several landmark performances across disciplines. In para-badminton, reigning Paralympic champion Nitesh Kumar defeated compatriot Pramod Bhagat in the men's singles SL3 final to win gold, while Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manasi Joshi clinched the women's doubles SL3-SU5 title.

In para-archery, Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi won gold in men's recurve doubles, while Pooja Jatyan and Bhawna Choudhary claimed silver in the women's event.

India also recorded world-record performances in para-athletics, with Haney winning the men's javelin F37/38 gold and Sandeep claiming the men's 400m T64 title. The country also swept all three medals in the men's javelin F42-F44/F61-F64 event, with Sumit taking gold, Mahendra Gurjar silver and Sandip Sanjay Sargar bronze.

Mona Agarwal added another landmark achievement in para-shooting, winning gold in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 and setting world and Asian Para Games records.

India's 114-medal haul marked its best-ever campaign at the continental event, further underlining the country's growing strength across para-sports. (ANI)

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