New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) organised a grand Send-Off Ceremony on Monday for the 28-member Indian para contingent selected to represent the country at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games beginning from July 23..

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The para athletes form part of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) contingent, which comprises both able-bodied and para athletes. The ceremony also marked the first official event under the leadership of Payal Kanodia, who was recently appointed as the Chairperson of the Paralympic Committee of India, according to a press release.

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Kanodia, who also serves as the Chairperson of M3M Foundation, reaffirmed PCI's commitment towards strengthening India's para sports ecosystem and ensuring greater opportunities for para athletes to excel on the world stage.

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The ceremony was graced by Gaurav Gautam, Sports Minister, Government of Haryana; Devendra Jhajharia, President, Paralympic Committee of India; Payal Kanodia, Chairperson, Paralympic Committee of India and Chairperson, M3M Foundation; along with senior officials of the Paralympic Committee of India, National Sports Federation Presidents, partners, coaches, athletes and members of the media.

Also present on the occasion were J P Singh, President, Para Powerlifting Federation of India; Virender Dabbas, President, Para Swimming Federation of India; JP Nautiyal, President, Para Shooting Federation of India; and Aishwarya Mahajan, representing M3M Foundation.

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The ceremony was attended by all 28 para athletes selected to represent India at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, along with their coaches and support staff, making it a fitting send-off before they departed for Glasgow.

The contingent will compete across five disciplines--para athletics (11 athletes), para powerlifting (7), para swimming (5), para track cycling (1) and women's wheelchair basketball (3x3) (4).

Reflecting India's growing depth of talent across multiple para sports disciplines, the contingent heads to Glasgow with the ambition of surpassing India's previous Commonwealth Games para medal tally and scripting a historic campaign for the nation.

India's para sports movement has witnessed remarkable growth over the past two decades, with Indian para athletes consistently delivering outstanding performances at the Paralympic Games, Asian Para Games, World Championships and other major international competitions.

Since making its Commonwealth Games debut in 2002, Indian para athletes have won a total of seven medals, comprising one gold, two silver and four bronze medals, showcasing the country's steady rise in para sport.

With a talented 28-member para contingent representing the nation across five disciplines at Glasgow 2026, the Paralympic Committee of India is optimistic that the team will build on this legacy, surpass its previous Commonwealth Games medal tally and further strengthen India's standing on the international para sports stage.

Payal Kanodia, Chairperson, Paralympic Committee of India and Chairperson, M3M Foundation, said: "It is a privilege to begin my journey as Chairperson of the Paralympic Committee of India by celebrating the remarkable athletes who will proudly represent our nation at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. Their determination, resilience and unwavering spirit inspire millions across the country. At PCI, together with M3M Foundation and our partners, we are committed to building a stronger and more inclusive para sports ecosystem in India. Our vision goes beyond supporting athletes at competitions; we want to contribute to the development of accessible, para-friendly sports infrastructure across the country, including in rural India, so that every aspiring para athlete has the opportunity to train and compete without barriers.

"M3M Foundation is committed to supporting athlete development through access to quality equipment, sports science, mental conditioning and high-performance support systems. We also aim to invest in coach development programmes and classifier development programmes, recognising that a strong support ecosystem is essential for sustained sporting success. We are already supporting several para athletes and will continue to work closely with them to help unlock their full potential. By strengthening infrastructure and investing in the entire para sports ecosystem, we also aspire to help India host more international para sporting events in the years ahead. As the country looks towards the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games, this is the time to create a lasting legacy for Indian sport. I extend my heartfelt wishes to every member of our Commonwealth Games contingent and am confident they will make the nation proud," he said.

Devendra Jhajharia, President, Paralympic Committee of India, said: "Every athlete in this contingent has earned the honour of wearing the Indian jersey through years of hard work, sacrifice and perseverance. They carry not just their own dreams but the aspirations of an entire nation. We are confident this talented contingent will rise to the occasion in Glasgow and continue India's remarkable journey in international para sport. I wish every athlete and member of the support staff the very best for the Games."

The 28-member Indian para contingent will compete across five disciplines at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, comprising 11 para athletes in para athletics, 7 in para powerlifting, 5 in para swimming, 1 in para track cycling and 4 athletes in women's wheelchair basketball (3x3).

The contingent reflects India's growing depth of talent across multiple para sports disciplines and will be aiming to improve upon India's previous Commonwealth Games para medal tally.

The ceremony also underscored the growing partnership between the Paralympic Committee of India and M3M Foundation, aimed at creating a stronger and more sustainable ecosystem for para sports in the country.

Through this collaboration, the two organisations will work towards enhancing athlete development, strengthening grassroots initiatives, improving access to world-class training and support systems, and creating greater awareness and opportunities for para athletes across India. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to empowering athletes and helping India emerge as a leading force in global para sport.

As the 28-member Indian para contingent departs as part of the Indian Olympic Association's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games team, the nation stands united in wishing them success.

Inspired by the remarkable growth of Indian para sport and backed by a strong support system, the athletes head to Glasgow with the belief that they can deliver their finest-ever Commonwealth Games performance, surpass India's previous para medal tally and further cement the country's rise as a global force in para sport. (ANI)

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