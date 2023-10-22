 Peaking in the hills: With India and New Zealand on fire, Dharamsala all set for blockbuster clash : The Tribune India

India’s captain Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and head coach Rahul Dravid take a look at the pitch in Dharamsala. PTI



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Dharamshala, October 21

As India take on New Zealand in a clash between table-toppers, the big question is which team maintain its unbeaten run in the World Cup. Can India defeat New Zealand for the first time in a World Cup — 50-over and T20 — since 2003 or will the Kiwis get a morale-boosting victory against another pre-tournament favourite team? The answer will unfold tomorrow evening in what will be a highly-anticipated clash.

 India’s Virat Kohli warm up during training. PTI

4 Rohit Sharma has fallen to Trent Boult four times in 13 ODI innings and averages just 22.25 against him

1 In all ICC events since 1992, India have beaten New Zealand just once in nine attempts

14 Shubman Gill needs 14 runs to reach the 2,000-run mark in ODIs. If he does it, in his 38th innings, he will be the quickest to the milestone, ahead of Hashim Amla (40)

New Zealand lead the head-to-head in the 50-over World Cup, having beaten India five times and lost just twice, the previous defeat coming in 2003. Who could forget India’s heart-breaking 18-run defeat to the Kiwis in the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup. Add to it New Zealand’s perfect record (3-0) against India in the T20 World Cup and their victory in the 2021 World Test Championship final, the Kiwis will surely have a mental edge.

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson warm up during training. PTI

But the understated New Zealand team is not letting the past result go to its head. “They have been playing great cricket for a long period,” New Zealand captain Tom Latham said. “They are a fantastic team, but we have also prepared well. Besides the ICC events, we’ve had some great contests in bilateral series also. We’ve played with each other quite a lot in recent years,” he added.

The Kiwis are wary of the threat the Indian team — which has been in top form — pose in home conditions. “The last two World Cups were in Australia and England where conditions are reasonably similar to back home, whereas this one’s obviously completely different conditions,” he said.

“For us, it’s just about trying to execute our game plan as best we can and if we do that then we know we can beat any team in the world on our day. So, we’ve spoken about this tournament that anyone can beat anyone on their day and it’s about whoever turns up on that specific day and plays well. So, tomorrow’s going to be no different,” he added.

India are well aware of New Zealand’s ability to adapt to different conditions. “They are a good team, and we are closely following them. They have the experience of playing in India and it will be a good contest,” India coach Rahul Dravid said.

However, India’s planning has been hit by all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s injury. “Things won’t go as we planned, but we have to pick from the 14 available. We are very clear on whom to field in tomorrow’s game,” Dravid said.

The team has the availability of all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, and batsmen Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, but pacer Mohammed Shami will perhaps be the first choice for replacing Pandya given the pitch will suit the pacers.

“Obviously the three seamers… bringing Shami in this game is a great option. In some cases, there is Ashwin who has obviously been sitting out and has great quality as well. So, there are two or three combinations we could use till Hardik gets back,” Dravid said.

Dravid unhappy with ICC’s pitch rating

Dharamsala: A day after the International Cricket Council (ICC) gave average rating to the pitches in Ahmedabad and Chennai, hosting India-Pakistan and India-Australia games, respectively, head coach Rahul Dravid “disagreed” with the judgement.

“I am respectfully disagreeing with the average rating given for those two wickets. I think they were good wickets,” said Dravid on the eve of the India-New Zealand match here. “If you only want to see 350 runs in every match and rate those wickets as good, I disagree with that. I think the 50-over format is to see different skills on display. It’s not only about fours and sixers being hit. For this, we have T20 cricket. I think we need to have a better way of deciding what is good and average.” — Deepankar Sharda

